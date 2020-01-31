Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Ontario to announce third case of coronavirus

It will be Canada’s fourth case, with one patient in B.C.

Two government sources say Ontario is set to announce a new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

That brings Canada’s total number of cases to four and Ontario’s to three.

The sources, who are not authorized to discuss the case publicly, tell The Canadian Press the latest case is in London, Ont.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health and associate chief medical officer of health are set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier today, a Toronto hospital discharged a man who had Canada’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says the man is now recovering at home along with his wife, who also became ill with the virus.

“Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care,” the hospital said in a statement. “Sunnybrook has liaised with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home.”

The man in his 50s travelled to Toronto from China last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus. The patient’s wife, who travelled with him, also became ill, but had less severe symptoms and has been in self-isolation at home.

Canada’s other confirmed case is a person in B.C., who has also been in isolation at home. That case is also linked to recent travel.

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people around the world and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

As of Friday morning, China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.

Canadian officials have said the measures to prevent the spread of the illness in this country are working and there’s no need to change the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries takes extra measures to clean vessels following Vancouver coronavirus case
Next story
Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

Just Posted

Man ‘thrown 10 feet’ following hit-and-run in West Kelowna

The incident happened at intersection of Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road on Jan. 30

Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Two-day Monashee Mountain Festival to include mix of rock and country

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

Prospera Place gets new LED screens to revolutionize viewing experience

The screens will cover a 6.5-foot by 12-foot wide area above the arena’s scoreboard

UPDATE: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison, 11 years parole ineligibility

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

Okanagan man gets 3 years in jail for stabbing of 2 brothers

Samule McIntosh, 37, was sentenced on Friday for aggravated assault committed in 2016

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy

In Coalmont B.C. even the ice is sexy. Ice sculpting is a… Continue reading

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

Most Read