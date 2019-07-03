Ontario to issue 50 new cannabis store licences, eight to go to First Nations

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally

Ontario is set to get 50 more cannabis retail stores starting in October.

The finance minister and attorney general say the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will hold a lottery for 42 retail store authorizations.

Another eight stores will be located on First Nations reserves through a separate process.

Previously, 25 retailers were chosen through a lottery to open the province’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.

For this lottery, the government says there will be pre-qualification requirements to ensure the readiness of applicants.

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally, with 13 in the city of Toronto, six going to the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven going to the east region, and in the north, one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

ALSO READ: Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chief Louis calls bluff of Scheer’s sincerity towards Indigenous people on Canada Day
Next story
13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

Just Posted

Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

Filomena Tassi checks in on local supports for Okanagan seniors

West Kelowna brings in new chief administrative officer

Paul Gipps will join the city in the CAO role starting July 8

Ex-Rocket joins Kelowna coaching staff

Vernon Fiddler played for the Rockets from 1997-2001, now joins as assistant coach

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy. 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant’s resolve is harder than its burritos

Taco Time, set to be replaced by a new Starbucks, won’t go down without a fight

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

Semi rollover on highway 97 near Vernon impedes traffic

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Curbside compost collection off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

More than $2,000 raised with half coming from Sicamous Legion

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

Most Read