Open burning season has Kelowna residents in unnecessary panic

Residents were concerned after spotting large smoke clouds near the Myra Canyon

If you are seeing smoke in the hills, don’t panic, it’s open burning season.

Many West Kelowna residents voiced their concern about two large clouds of smoke that were spotted near the Myra Canyon area on Sunday morning, which were growing larger in size.

After a quick call to the Kelowna Fire Department, the Capital News was able to confirm that the smoke spotted in the hills was merely the result of controlled outdoor burning.

According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan’s bylaw 733 and Bylaw 1066, open burning requires a valid permit and is only allowed between Oct. 1 and Apr. 30, which is why smoke may be more visible in the hills than usual at this time of year.

Kelowna residents that have properties greater than 1 hectare (2.47 acres) can apply for a permit through the Kelowna Fire Department at 250-469-8801.

If you suspect that someone is burning without a permit or the specific requirements are not met, call the Fire Dispatch at 250-469-8577.

