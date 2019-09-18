Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan and coastal regions

Effective noon today, Sept. 18, bans on open fires will be rescinded in the Kamloops and Coastal fire centres. (Black Press file photo)

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted starting Wednesday at noon

Cool, wet weather has led the Kamloops Wildfire Centre and the Coastal Wildfire Centre to rescind bans on open burning.

As of Wednesday at noon, Category 2 and 3 open fires will be permitted as risk of wildfires decreases.

Category 2 bans include restrictions on fireworks, burning barrels, and burn piles under two metres high by three metres wide, which are now permitted.

A burn registration is needed to light a Category 3 burn – any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide – which can be obtained by calling 1 888 797-1717.

Of course, general regulations still apply: never burn in strong wind conditions, extinguish fires before abandoning them, keep fires away from nearby branches and avoid conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns when venting conditions are “Poor” or “Fair” (those definitions can be found on the provincial government Air, Land and Water webpage).

The Coastal centre announced its lifting of the ban on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. while the Kamloops centre’s announcement came just over seven hours later.

Visit BC Wildfire Service for more information. Click here for detailed open fire regulations.

Brendan Shykora