Opening date scheduled for Okanagan Rail Trail

The date has been set for Sept. 27 for the official opening

Vernon residents Dianne and Keith Hustler enjoy a walk on a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail McCarthy Road in Lake Country last year.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

The opening date of the Okanagan Rail Trail has been scheduled for late September.

Mayor James Baker said the opening date for the rail trail is set for Sept. 27.

According to Matt Vader, District of Lake Country manager of strategic and support services, the opening has been set, but plans are still in the works on what the opening will actually look like.

Portions of the trail will not be likely be completed for the opening date, which includes the Okanagan Indian Band’s section of trail and the north portion of Kelowna’s section, Vader said.

However, with the OKIB’s section of trail “all indications is that it’s positive and moving quickly,” he said.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is also still closed to the public, Vader said.

The community recently met its $7.8 million goal for the trail, which once completed, will stretch from Kelowna to Coldstream.

