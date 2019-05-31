Opera Kelowna announces 2019 season schedule

Shows throughout the Okanagan run June to November

‘Opera in the Vines.’ Photo: Opera Kelowna

Opera season is returning to the Okanagan.

Opera Kelowna has announced the season’s schedule and collaborating partners for 2019. Performances at well-known opera venues and public spaces throughout the Okanagan run from June until November.

“We look forward to celebrating the joy of opera and sharing our passion for this art form with Okanagan residents,” said Alexandra Babbel, artistic director of Opera Kelowna.

“Whether it is in the park, a concert hall, a church, or a glorious vineyard, the 2019 season aims to captivate long time opera lovers by revisiting beloved arias from some of the greatest operas of all time — and welcome new audiences by sharing this beautiful music in the Okanagan’s most spectacular settings.”

The first show of the season, Midsummer Mozart Gala, is in collaboration with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on June 21. Opera Kelowna artists will perform pieces from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, La Nozze di Figaro, Così fan tutte, and more.

The season will see the return of many luminary Opera Kelowna stars, including heldentenor Steeve Michaud and baritone Aaron Durand. Okanagan audiences will be familiar with Michaud for his brilliant performance as Don José in Bizet’s Carmen last summer and Durand who also starred in Carmen, as well as Vancouver Opera’s Stickboy.

For the full Opera Kelowna schedule, visit operakelowna.com.

