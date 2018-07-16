Opera Under The Stars at UBCO

Opera Kelowna will stage Bizet’s Carmen in the Kelowna campus courtyard Aug. 1

Opera Kelowna will stage a version of Bizet’s Carmen Aug. 1 in the courtyard of its Kelowna campus. —Image: contributed

By Matthew Abrey

For the fifth straight year, Opera Kelowna will bring one of opera’s most famous love stories to life, outdoors, in a mid-summer evening of free music and elegance.

George Bizet’s iconic 1875 libretto, Carmen, will be tackled by Opera Kelowna in Opera Under the Stars at UBC Okanagan’s courtyard, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

The evening is a teaser of sorts for the organization’s main stage summer production of Carmen, which runs from Aug. 16 to 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The four-act piece is a musical story of love, passion, betrayal and eventual heartbreak, which has captivated audiences around the world for well over a century.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for the performance. The event is free, but online pre-registration is required.

Parking for the evening’s event will be complimentary, and a wide variety of food trucks will be onsite.

To pre-register, learn more about Opera Under the Stars, or get ticket information for the main stage performance of Carmen, visit operakelowna.com

