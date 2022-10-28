Opportunistic car thief brings out RCMP air and dog services in Kelowna

The vehicle was stolen in West Kelowna and dumped on a front lawn in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is looking for two suspects in connection with the theft of a vehicle from West Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

A thief took advantage of someone warming up their vehicle Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

West Kelowna RCMP says they received a report of a stolen car from the 2000 block of Boucherie Road around 8:00 a.m. A white Nissan Altima had been started by the owner to warm up before driving their kids to school and was left unattended. A woman then reportedly jumped into the car and drove off. RCMP Air Services was called in to help locate the vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later the Nissan, along with a second associated vehicle, was seen driving over the William R. Bennett bridge into Kelowna. The Nissan was recovered shortly after when a homeowner called police to say it had been abandoned on their front lawn, and the woman driver had run off. The RCMP Police Dog Service team was called to help search for two women.

The suspect driving the Nissan is Caucasian, approximately 30 years old, with blonde hair, and wearing a black parka-type jacket. No description is available of the second suspect.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage in the area of Maple Avenue in Kelowna between 9:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2022-67654.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

READ MORE: Loud ‘explosion’ shakes Rutland neighbourhood

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaKelownaRCMPstolen autos