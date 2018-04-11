Orange rocks on Kelowna beaches confuse locals

Rocks along a stretch of Cedar Creek Park have taken on a rusty tinge.

Rocks along a stretch of Cedar Creek Park have taken on a rusty tinge, and City of Kelowna staff are doing tests to determine what’s going on.

Tom Wilson, from the City of Kelowna, said Water Treatment staff members have seen it before and believe it’s caused naturally from the extra low water level this year.

HIGH FLOOD RISK

But they’ve taken samples for tests and the results will be made available in a few days, said Wilson.

Lake levels are being strictly monitored to try and avoid 2017 style flooding.

“We’ve been dropping the lake by half-a-centimetre per day,” Shaun Reimer, section head for public safety and protection with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

“What we’ve been doing is really trying to hit those target levels. We’ve been manipulating the flow to continue to ensure that happens.”

Currently, the Okanagan Lake is 40cm lower than this time last year, Reimer said.

The Capital News will report more on the situation as information becomes available.





