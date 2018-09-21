Members of the Kelowna chapter of Order of St. John have donated $50,000 to the JoeAnna’s House project at KGH. —Image: contributed

Order of St. John donates $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House project at Kelowna General Hospital

The donation will help build the home-away-from-home for out-of-town families of patients at KGH

The Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem has a long history of helping the sick and the poor, and it’s latest donation in Kelowna is continuing the tradition.

The order has now donated $50,000 to the JoeAnna’s House project at Kelowna General Hospital.

The house will provide a home-away-from home for out of town families of patients receiving treatment at KGH.

“JoeAnna’s House is absolutely the kind of project our organization desires to support,” said Joy Zsombor, commander of the Okanagan (chapter). “Helping our neighbors fills us with great joy to be able to support such a needed project.”

This past spring, the Okanagan chapter presented the KGH Foundation with their first installment of $10,000 for JoeAnna’s House. The group raised the funds through a variety of events, including wine nights and private dinners.

The Okanagan chapter is made of up 16 members and is one of 27 chapters in 14 countries worldwide. The international office is located in Vancouver.

Members of the order serve their community through goodwill and devotion to their cause, and their work centres on projects that provide comfort for the ill.

The public is invited to attend the local chapter’s next fundraising event, Art and Wine: Because you Care at Sandhill Winery in Kelowna Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

All proceeds generated will be matched by the order to a maximum amount of $25,000, and will go to help build JoeAnna’s House.

Every “couple” ticket holder and every single ticket holder will be given a unique lottery number and go home with an original piece of art worth between $200 and $800.

The art has largely been donated by the local community of talented professional artists.

