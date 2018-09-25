Organic Okanagan Festival returns for a 13th year

Organic Okanagan Festival at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in South Kelowna. Organic Okanagan Festival at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in South Kelowna.

The annual event will be hosted at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

On Sunday Sept. 30 the 13th Annual Organic Okanagan Festival (OOF) will be at the Summerhill Pyramid Organic Winery.

Once again the OOF is showcasing local organic farmers and certified organic food production. Producing the most comprehensive, approachable and enjoyable green living exposition in the Okanagan Valley. With general admission OOF attendees can enjoy, sample, shop and learn at the Certified Organic Farmer’s Market, the Green Living Marketplace, delectable Summerhill Pyramid Winery Certified Organic Food Court, live music and much more.

“I believe in celebration and empowerment and the organic festival showcases a better way…I think people are really starting to make the connection between what’s on their plates and what’s happening to the environment,”co-founder and organizer Wendy Wright said in a press release.

RELATED: Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

2018 13th OOF entertainment:

12 p.m. – The Meliponas, an instrumental Latin-folk-fusion band based in Kelowna. Playing an eclectic, upbeat mix of original music and covers. Each member contributes their own unique musical background, flavour, and experiences, helping to create unique rhythmic compositions.

1:30 p.m. – The Raging Grannies are caring older women who use song to protest and raise awareness of the issues of peace, the environment and social justice. Satirical and serious, they are politically conscious but non-partisan.

2:15 p.m. – The Oot n’ Oots, Western Canadian Music Award nominated band makes kids music that is, to paraphrase Jerry Garcia, not for children only. The band is fronted by 11 year-old singer Ruth Cipes, her dad Ezra and uncles Ari, Gabe, and Matthew.

3:15 p.m. – Von Reason – Lowell Friesen and Lancen Harms team up to bring a tasty combination of familial harmonies, sprightly acoustic interplay and poetic lyrical license. The uncle and nephew duo combine a love of whimsy and folklore in their original compositions, held together with arrangements featuring playful acoustic riffs and lonely banjo refrains. Mystery, poetic celebration and heartbreaking cathartic release are at the heart of their writing and the joy of playing on stage at the core of their performance. Laughter and connection is the focus of every show.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.