Holiday lights have been added along a portion of the walking path at Rotary Beach in Summerland. The lights are part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)

Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

The Summerland Rotary Club and the organizers of the Giants Head Grind are adding light to the festive season in Summerland this year.

Organizers of the Giants Head Grind have started Light Up The Grind, with the goal of lighting the entire route of the grind.

The route begins at Okanagan Lake and continues for more than five kilometres to the top of Giant’s Head Mountain. The elevation gain is 500 metres.

“Like so many events, the Summerland Festival of Lights had to take a break this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, all of us with the Giants Head Grind and Summerland Rotary want to keep the festival’s spirit alive by bringing some light to this holiday season,” Grind organizers said.

READ ALSO: Giants Head Grind postponed

READ ALSO: Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

The grind is an annual event in Summerland, held each year on the Saturday of the Victoria Day weekend in May. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grind was cancelled.

The lighting project also helps mark the 75th anniversary of the Summerland Rotary Club this month.

For this year, people can already enjoy the lights at the beginning of the route, through Rotary Park and at Rotary Pier and along a portion of the walking path.

The organization is asking for donations to help with the lighting project.

“COVID-19 has stopped many things in our life but not the need to raise funds for a number of important activities that the Summerland Rotary Club takes on each year,” Ellen Walker-Matthews, a member of the Summerland Rotary Club and organizer of the Giants Head Grind.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the Giants Head Grind have had to put many initiatives on hold. However, we are very committed to our ongoing work to raise awareness and early detection of colorectal cancer and to raise funds to support community projects including the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails and other important projects.”

The municipality of Summerland has supported the lighting initiative.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the District have collaborated on other projects over the years — the most recent being Phases 1 and 2 of the Giant’s Head Trails Redevelopment Project,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

“Council fully supports the Summerland Rotary Club’s efforts in creatively adapting this important fundraising initiative to align with provincial public health orders. We congratulate you on 75 years of service to our community.”

For more about the Summerland Rotary Club fundraising event and how to donate, please visit giantsheadgrind.com/help-us-light-up-the-grind/

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway
Next story
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
City of Kelowna’s 2021 budget deliberations underway

Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day

(Rotary Club of Kelowna)
Rotary Club of Kelowna extends support to youth seeking treatment

The Bridge Youth and Family Services working to support young people seeking shelter for treatment

School District 23 has announced cases of COVID-19 at several Central Okanagan schools. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Three of the four schools are in West Kelowna, and one is in Kelowna

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions had over $3,000 in watches taken from them on Dec. 8

This historic photo is an aerial view of Kelowna, circa 1930. The photo was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Steven James. Many social media users commented on the picture, pointing out landmarks that used to exist in the city. My how Kelowna has changed!
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Aerial view of Kelowna circa 1930

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)
WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

Lights are in place at Rotary Pier in Summerland. The lighting work is part of an initiative to light up the route of the Giants Head Grind. (Contributed)
Organizers lighting route of Giants Head Grind in Summerland

Lighting initiative to begin at Okanagan Lake this year

The site the new hotel will be built on. (City of Penticton)
South Okanagan city inks deal for $1.5M hotel near convention centre

The new hotel would provide 100 to 110 rooms for Penticton

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

Argonaut Creek is part of the inland temperate rainforest ecosystem, which is the last large scale inland temperate rainforest left on earth. The valley is also habitat for mountain caribou, an endangered species. (Photo credit Echo Creek Conservation Society)
Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

The proposed cut blocks are in Argonaut Creek, 100 kilometres northeast of the city

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Mitch Carefoot of Kelowna, close friend of Kyle Blanleil, does a handstand for Halle Krawczyk as part of their #handstandforhalle fundraising campaign to raise money to support the Krawczyk family of Salmon Arm because their daughter, 12-year-old Halle, must go to Pittsburgh for life-saving surgeries from a rare spinal cancer. (#handstandforhalle Facebook video)
Hockey community stands on its head to support Shuswap girl with cancer

#handstandforhalle asks people to do a handstand on video to draw supporters to gofundme campaign

Most Read