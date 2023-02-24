Original painting by Nicole Young from 2020 (RCMP/Submitted)

Original abstract art recovered near Kelowna General Hospital

The painting is signed by Nicole Young

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite an art lover with their missing painting.

An abstract painting was found near the Kelowna General Hospital on the 2200 Block of Pandosy Street on Feb.23 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“The piece is of high quality and original,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The back shows a signature from artist Nicole Young and a 2020 painting date.

The police have not been able to identify if the art was stolen or if it had been left behind by mistake.

If you can provide proof of ownership or if you have any information that may assist the RCMP in reuniting this painting with the rightful owner, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-10282 or, If you have information, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.com.

