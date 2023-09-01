Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area.
BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase last week. The area has been heavily impacted by wildfires.
BCCOS said its officers worked with the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation to monitor the bear’s movements, as well as any other bear activity in the area.
“Unfortunately, a sibling of the cub was put down due to its severe injuries from the fire. There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”
The cub was captured and transferred to Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a rehabilitation facility in Smithers.
It had burns on its paws, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Wildlife organizations have been reminding residents impacted by wildfires to be bear aware. In some fire-impacted communities, bears have been out in search of food from abandoned homes.
