The Osoyoos CIBC branch was robbed on Monday, Dec. 5 by a lone individual. (Google Streetview)

Osoyoos bank robbed in broad daylight

The man did not produce a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

In what is an unusual crime for recent times, a bank was robbed in Osoyoos on Monday in broad daylight.

Around 2 p.m., a lone man approached the teller and demanded money at the CIBC in Osoyoos.

According to RCMP there was no mention of a weapon, and no weapon was observed. Shortly after, the man left the bank and headed east on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

RCMP are still gathering surveillance footage and are working to put together a photo of the individual.

The man is described as approximately six feet tall, with blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie with a small circular white logo on the front, black pants and a blue/white disposable mask.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-492-7236.

