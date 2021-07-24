Osoyoos Indian Band rescinds evacuation order, issues alert for properties as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire burns

Some properties under an evacuation order due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire have now been placed under an evacuation alert.
The Osoyoos Indian Band rescinded the July 22 evacuation order on Saturday (July 24) and instead issued an evacuation alert for the following properties:
- 2000 Valleyview Drive (The Residences)
- 1000 Rancher Creed Road (Nk’MIP Desert Cultural Centre)
- 600 Rancher Creek Road
- 1200 Rancher Creek Road (Spirit Ridge Resort)
- 1300 Rancher Creek Road (Sonora Dunes Golf Course)
- 1400 Rancher Creek Road (NKMip Winery)
The fire is currently 6,800 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control. 73 personnel, four helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment continue to fight the blaze.
