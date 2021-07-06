RCMP. (File)

RCMP. (File)

Osoyoos man airlifted to Kelowna hospital after being hit by truck

The truck failed to stop for the man crossing at the designated crosswalk

An Osoyoos man was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Highway 3 in Osoyoos at 9:45 a.m. on July 4.

The collision occurred as the pedestrian began crossing the highway at a marked crosswalk. The driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up failed to stop, and subsequently struck the 26-year-old male pedestrian.

Osoyoos RCMP, with assistance from South Okanagan Traffic Services, and an RCMP collision analyst are continuing their investigation into the cause.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors.

READ MORE: Osoyoos fire stays small, human-caused

“Although his injuries were quite severe, the victim is stable in hospital. As the highway was closed for an extended period, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “As our highways and walkways are at their busiest, we want to remind both motorists and pedestrians to be extra aware of their surroundings.”

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision

Previous story
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing
Next story
At least 1.3 million Canadians opted to mix COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Okanagan Football Academy earned accolades at the Western National Championships from July 2 to 4. (Okanagan Football Academy photo)
Kelowna youth football teams shine at western championships

QUSIC is a music artist series that features LGBT2Q+ artists from across Canada. (Contributed/Dustyn Baulkham)
LGBT2Q+ music artist series returns to Kelowna for its second season

(City of Kelowna)
Boardwalk upgrade at Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch begins

Tickets for the Paws It Forward raffle can be purchased up to midnight on Saturday, Aug. 31. (Lum3n/Pexels)
Kelowna dog shelter launches raffle to fund vet bills