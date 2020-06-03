An Osoyoos man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. (Black Press Media file)

Osoyoos man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested at a motel in Osoyoos on May 21

An Osoyoos man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

On May 19, RCMP started an investigation after receiving a report that an internet account from Osoyoos was accessing child pornography.

Over the next few days, officers worked to identify the account user and on May 21 executed a search warrant at a local motel, where the man was found residing.

Shawn Barry Titus, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

His arrest was the result of a coordinated investigation between Osoyoos RCMP Detachment, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE).

“The teamwork of the agencies mentioned shows the dedication of police to protecting children from harm and to vigorously pursue those who access, distribute, or create child pornography,” said RCMP Sgt Jason Bayda.

RCMP say Titus will appear in court on June 4, adding that investigators continue to examine the evidence and to date, and have made no link to any local victims.

