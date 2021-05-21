Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)

A vehicle knocked out power in Osoyoos this morning after colliding with a utility pole.

Osoyoos RCMP responded along with other first responders at 8:16 a.m. May 21 to the single vehicle collision on 87th Street.

A Toyota 4Runner had been travelling north on 87th street when it left the road and struck the utility pole, according to RCMP.

Speed is considered a contributing factor in the collision.

The pole was destroyed and power lines were downed, disrupting power to some properties in Osoyoos.

Witnesses observed a man leaving the scene on foot. The driver, a 46-year-old man who lived close by, called police from his residence.

Although there was significant damage to the pole as well as damage to his vehicle, he was uninjured.

The driver says he swerved to avoid deer that had walked out in front of him, according to RCMP.

