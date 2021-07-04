Osoyoos man reportedly stabbed multiple times

Police confirm they arrived to find a man suffering from injuries sustained at the beach

A man is in Penticton hospital after reportedly being jumped and then stabbed multiple times while walking home in Osoyoos Saturday night.

A woman took to Facebook, claiming to be his wife, saying that her husband was jumped by a group of teenagers around 10:30 p.m. at Legion Beach. She said the youth asked him for money and when he declined, he was allegedly stabbed in the stomach, head and hands.

She also reported that he was hit in the head and is getting a CT Scan for that injury.

BC RCMP confirm that they were called to an Osoyoos residence by BC Ambulance at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man suffering injuries that occurred in Legion Beach an hour earlier, said Sgt. Chris Manseau.

The investigation is in its beginning stages so police couldn’t confirm the details put out on Facebook about the youth or the injuries sustained. They are currently collecting any video surveillance from the beach area.

“He is still in hospital incoherent and scared, please turn them in before they kill someone, my heart is broken I felt safe here, not anymore,” wrote the woman on Facebook.

Further information from Osoyoos RCMP is expected soon, said Manseau.

In the meantime, they are asking for anyone who was in the area of Legion Beach around 10 to 10:45 p.m. to call Osoyoos RCMP to provide information.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

