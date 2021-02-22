The Town of Osoyoos staff will present their preliminary findings about what may be causing the stench from the sewage treatment facility. (Black Press file photo)

The Town of Osoyoos staff will present their preliminary findings about what may be causing the stench from the sewage treatment facility. (Black Press file photo)

Osoyoos may have found where the ‘unbearable smell’ is coming from at the sewage plant

Hydrogen sulphide gas may be causing the ‘rotten egg’ smell during the summer months

The Town of Osoyoos thinks it may have figured out what is causing the foul smell coming from the sewer treatment plant.

Staff have been looking into potential causes of the stench within the collection system that could be contributing to the odours generated at the treatment facility.

The odour most likely is hydrogen sulphide gas (H2S) generation within the collection system. H2S creates a “rotten egg” odour and is associated with septic wastewater, said a report that will be brought to the Town of Osoyoos committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“We completed some preliminary gas detection logging at a couple of pump stations and have found elevated concentrations of H2S at the northwest sector sewer project as well as the main wastewater pump station at Legion Beach,” said Jared Brounstein, Osoyoos director of operational services. “We are now going to look at the system as a whole and will place gas detection loggers in some other key locations over the summer months to further understand where H2S is being generated and how we can address that generation in the long term.”

“The odour concerns at the wastewater treatment lagoons are not an overnight fix and will take time and analysis to make sure we get the right solution to address what is generating those odours within the wastewater collection system,” said Brounstein.

The odour becomes noticeably worse during periods of hot weather and when the town experiences its seasonal peak visitation in the summer months. The town’s sewage system receives inflows in the summer that is far greater than the amount usually received in other months.

In August 2020, the Town of Osoyoos apologized to the community for the foul odour.

Residents submitted a petition to the town council in September 2019. Residents in Osoyoos are fed up with the “unbearable” smell, they said at the time.

To fix the odour problem, the town has budgeted $5 million for system improvements in its financial plan.

To date, the operations department in collaboration with the town’s engineering consultant has completed a preliminary operations assessment and they are working together to finalize that assessment.

This will lay the groundwork for the creation of a Wastewater Treatment Master Plan. The Master Plan will then identify key upgrades to address both odour and treatment through capital improvements spanning the next 20 years.

READ MORE: Town of Osoyoos apoligizes for odour

READ MORE: Osoyoos residents fed up with unbearable smell

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP launches safe place program for LGBTQ2S+ community
Next story
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital unit

Interior Health announced an outbreak on unit 4B at KGH

The Box Canyon chain-up area on the Coquihalla Highway in B.C. as seen in a screenshot from a drone video published on the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page on Oct. 26, 2018. (Facebook)
Truck driver facing 8 counts of criminal negligence for 2016 Coquihalla crash

Trial of Roy McCormack began Monday in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna man arrested after alleged stabbing

The 42-year-old man remains in custody and will be brought before the court

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.
North Okanagan pool reopens after week-long closure

Lanes, leisure and hot tub back up and running Feb. 23

The City of Vernon’s application to the B.C. Supreme Court for a judicial review and to overturn a Labour Relations Board reconsideration panel ruling in the case of a terminated fire captain has been dismissed. (File photo)
BC Supreme Court dismisses City of Vernon application

City sought judicial review, overturning of board decision in relation to terminated fire captain

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man after he failed to return from an overnight hiking trip in Manning Park. (File photo)
GSAR helicopter plucks missing hiker off Manning Park mountain top

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Summerland Royal Bank. (John Arendt Summerland Review)
Former Summerland Royal Bank employee faces fraud charges

RBC says they have reimbursed the affected clients

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Most Read