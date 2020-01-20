Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act with intent to insult or offend members of the public.

The officer, who was last posted to Federal Serious and Organized Crime in Osoyoos, will have his RCMP conduct hearing held in camera, with no public or media access.

Crown Council confirmed Monday that Fulcher is facing criminal charges for the alleged indecent act, contrary to section 173-1 of the criminal code. The indecent act is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 28, 2018, at or near Penticton.

In court, the matter is set for trial July 30 to 31, 2020. A hearing was previously set for Dec. 12; however, at the request of the defence, it was adjourned to July 30.

RCMP Communication Services said that generally RCMP conduct hearings are open to the public and media, however a code of conduct board recently ruled the upcoming hearing be held in-camera, with no confirmed date. According to RCMP, the reasons for doing so are not available to the public.

In December, the officer was suspended with pay and their duty status was being continuously assessed.

READ MORE: Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers
Next story
How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Just Posted

Exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery lets participants conduct their own symphony

The “Experiment in F# Minor” exhibit runs from January 18 to March 15

Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve the Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Arraignment hearing scheduled for ex-Kelowna RCMP officer

Brian Burkett faces seven counts of breach of trust from his time at the detachment

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Secondary dwellings in North Okanagan’s ALR not banned: Ministry

Provincial changes require additional approval for mobile, manufactured homes on farmland in RDNO

Investigation into highway barriers between Summerland and Peachland

Petition to install barriers garners nearly 15,000 signatures in just days

Queen Silver Star’s top royal talents revealed

Three candidates named finalists following talent showcase

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Most Read