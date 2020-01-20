Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act with intent to insult or offend members of the public.

The officer, who was last posted to Federal Serious and Organized Crime in Osoyoos, will have his RCMP conduct hearing held in camera, with no public or media access.

Crown Council confirmed Monday that Fulcher is facing criminal charges for the alleged indecent act, contrary to section 173-1 of the criminal code. The indecent act is alleged to have occurred on Sept. 28, 2018, at or near Penticton.

In court, the matter is set for trial July 30 to 31, 2020. A hearing was previously set for Dec. 12; however, at the request of the defence, it was adjourned to July 30.

RCMP Communication Services said that generally RCMP conduct hearings are open to the public and media, however a code of conduct board recently ruled the upcoming hearing be held in-camera, with no confirmed date. According to RCMP, the reasons for doing so are not available to the public.

In December, the officer was suspended with pay and their duty status was being continuously assessed.

