Osoyoos RCMP respond to suspected stabbing

Osoyoos RCMP responded to an incident at a hotel located at 4200 Lakeshore Dr.

A 25-year-old man was found suffering from suspected stab wounds at a hotel in Osoyoos on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said at 1:40 p.m. the Osoyoos RCMP responded to an incident at a hotel located at 4200 Lakeshore Dr. in what preliminary information suggest it was a targeted event.

The man was transported to hospital with what RCMP said are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMp at 250-495-7236. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

