Workers with the medical examiner’s office remove a body from a gas bar in Enfield, N.S. on April 19, 2020. Three Liberal MPs from Nova Scotia have come forward to challenge a decision by Ottawa and the province to conduct a joint review into the mass shootings in April that claimed 22 lives. Darren Fisher, the MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, issued a statement today saying the gravity of the tragedy demands an independent public inquiry, which would have more authority than a joint review. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Ottawa announces full inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

April shootings left 22 people dead

The federal government says it will proceed with a full public inquiry into the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia.

The announcement comes amid mounting public pressure, including from a number of Liberal MPs who challenged their own government’s decision last week to participate in a less rigorous joint review with Nova Scotia.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government is responding to calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia members of Parliament for more transparency.

Earlier today, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said he would be in favour of a federal-provincial public inquiry if Ottawa agreed to go along.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Mass shootingsNova Scotia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission providing relief from heat wave

The Community is encouraged to keep a close eye out for those living rough at this time

RCMP investigating after gunshots strike West Kelowna home

Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence

Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18

Kelowna country music artist to perform at Barn Owl Brewing, promote debut album

Teigen Gayse’s album release party is set for July 30, 2020, at Barn Owl Brewing

Mountie allegedly assaulted by aggressive Peachland man

The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle

WE not chosen to run volunteer program because of Liberal ties, founders say

The Kielburgers say they haven’t spoken with Trudeau or the Prime Minister’s Office about the program

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Letter: Canada unwilling to sign treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Government’s position unlikely to change without pressure from Canadians

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Salmon Arm resident disheartened by lack of masked faces in public spaces

City issues statement encouraging use of protective facial coverings

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

North Okanagan pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Most Read