Ottawa fertility doctor who used wrong sperm back before medical regulator

Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin will now face allegations of incompetence

A fertility doctor previously disciplined for artificially inseminating several women with the wrong sperm is set to appear before Ontario’s medical regulator today to face additional allegations, including that he used his own sperm in certain procedures.

Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin admitted to committing professional misconduct when he appeared before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s discipline committee in 2013, saying errors in his practice had left three patients with children whose biological fathers were not the ones they intended.

The committee suspended him from practising medicine for two months, but Barwin gave up his licence the following year.

ALSO READ: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

A notice of hearing says Barwin will now face allegations of incompetence, of failing to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and of engaging in dishonourable or unprofessional conduct.

It says the allegations relate to his failing to ensure the correct sperm was used in his practice and to his using his own sperm to inseminate patients, as well as to his responses to the college during its investigations into these issues.

Though Barwin already gave up his medical licence, the college could revoke it if he is found guilty on these additional grounds. That would alert other medical regulators should he apply to practise medicine elsewhere.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Just Posted

Rutland community rallies against McCurdy house

Nearly 100 neighbours protested Kelowna’s newest ‘wet’ supportive housing project

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain and risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan tonight

United Way recognizes Maxine DeHart

Architect of hugely successful drive-thru fundraising breakfast given Community Distinction Award

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth, sets Canadian space record

Native of Saint-Lambert, Que., set a record for longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days

The world’s Indigenous speakers gather in B.C.’s capital to revitalize languages

Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference

Join talks on international treaty: B.C. First Nations mark ‘historic moment’

Representatives of the Ktunaxa, Syilx/Okanagan and Secwepemc Nations participated

Companies need clearer rules on workplace relationships, study suggests

One-third of Canadians have been in love at work, and half say no policy on the matter exists

B.C. premier says Greyhound replacement news could come shortly

Province is working with the private sector to find a solution, says premier

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Most Read