Daisy the dolphin was rescued in 2008. She died in 2017. (Vancouver Aquarium)

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

The federal government has passed legislation that bans whale and dolphin captivity in Canada.

The bill will phase out the practice of keeping captive whales, dolphins and porpoises, but grandfathers in those that are already being held at two facilities in the country.

READ MORE: New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., and the Vancouver Aquarium in B.C. are the only two places that currently keep captive cetaceans.

The bill bans the capture of wild cetaceans, captive breeding and the import and export of those animals, with limited exceptions.

It allows for the rehabilitation and rescues of cetaceans.

The bill was first introduced in the Senate in 2015 and eventually made its way into the House of Commons, where it had its third and final reading today.

RELATED: Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley
Next story
Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Just Posted

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Ogopogo swim team sweeps the podium in Revelstoke

The first meet of the season under new head coach, Cam Feil, was a success

Vehicle wheels tampered with again in West Kelowna

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White Resort

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke last night

RCMP say mechanical issues were to blame

Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals

4.631 million people watched the Raptors’ Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

BC teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Shuswap entrepreneurs take beer on the road

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Summerland Action Festival concert lost money

Organizers needed around 1,000 ticket sales, but only sold 279

Shuswap teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Mirella Project inspires others to create a town, then world, with a sustainable future

Most Read