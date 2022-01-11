Our Yoga Space in Kelowna reopens, joins gyms defying health orders

The yoga studio re-opened on Jan. 11 despite warning and order to close issued from Interior Health

Our Yoga Space in Kelowna re-opened for business, despite provincial restrictions in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The yoga studio re-opened today (Jan. 11) after Interior Health (IH) ordered gyms and fitness centers to close on Dec. 22.

The Kelowna-based yoga studio has been issued with a warning and order to close by Interior Health but continues to remain open.

Iron Energy Gym in West Kelowna has defied public health orders by remaining open. The West Kelowna gym has lost their business license and been issued with a fine and an order to close. Iron Energy has been encouraging other businesses in the area to re-open.

