Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a respiratory illness outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Interior Health declared the outbreak Sept. 25, 2020. (File photo)

Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

A Vernon resident was hoping to see her mother at the Noric House on Mission Road, but was surprised to learn it was cancelled due to an outbreak.

Interior Health declared an respiratory infection outbreak in effect for the entire long-term care facility on Sept. 25, 2020.

“The outbreak is not connected to COVID,” Interior Health communications spokesperson Susan Duncan said Oct. 1. “But, COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for respiratory illness in long-term care facilities.”

Specific measures are in implemented amid a “scenario C” outbreak, outlined by the regional health agency. Residents that have fallen ill are isolated as much as possible in their units and meals are delivered via tray service.

Sick staff are also expected to stay home until they’re well again.

Scenario C is defined by Interior Health as a milder respiratory illness, “known or suspected to be due to other non-influenza viral pathogen, most commonly rhinovirus or coronavirus.”

Similar hand-hygiene practices and droplet-contact precautions used to combat the spread of COVID-19 are implemented in this type of outbreak.

READ MORE: Sound effects at play for Caravan’s Halloween event

READ MORE: Police block off Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream due to incident

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Kelowna resident offers free photoshoot in support of Central Okanagan Food Bank
Next story
26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

Just Posted

BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office for sale at $5.2M

HM Commercial Group listed the property for sale on Thursday

B.C. Green candidates announced for Central Okanagan ridings

A call for candidates was put out late last week for the Central Okanagan

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Former Kelowna resident offers free photoshoot in support of Central Okanagan Food Bank

Denick Carullo and his wife now live in Abbotsford, but still have Kelowna in their hearts

West Kelowna start-up wins Emmy for virtual production on Red Bull Rampage

XR Media Group won the Outstanding Digital Innovation Award

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

BC Green’s focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Outbreak at North Okanagan care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

Sports back at play in North Okanagan schools

Gymnasiums opened up within the district for school-organized sports only

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson to stop 24-hour camping in city parks

Ban on ‘unsafe roadside panhandling’ to be enforced

Most Read