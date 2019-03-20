Outdoor Kelowna fields not ready just yet

It’s warming up and Kelowna’s outdoor fields are almost ready

Outdoor sports fanatics may need to wait a little longer for the city’s outdoor fields to be ready for the spring.

Though spring has arrived, the City of Kelowna has issued a reminder in a press release to stay off local sports fields until they’re opened to the public in the next few weeks.

Fields require extra care after a long winter season, said the release. The city will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf to avoid divots and holes which can lead to injuries.

While the Apple Bowl track is open, the fields are scheduled to remain closed until April 8 weather permitting. Baseball diamonds are expected to opened a bit sooner on April 5.

Sports teams searching for a field or place to play can call 250-469-8504 to book space or find more information at kelowna.ca/recreation.

