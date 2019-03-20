Photo: City of Kelowna

Outdoor Kelowna fields not ready just yet

It’s warming up and Kelowna’s outdoor fields are almost ready

Outdoor sports fanatics may need to wait a little longer for the city’s outdoor fields to be ready for the spring.

Though spring has arrived, the City of Kelowna has issued a reminder in a press release to stay off local sports fields until they’re opened to the public in the next few weeks.

Fields require extra care after a long winter season, said the release. The city will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf to avoid divots and holes which can lead to injuries.

READ MORE: West Kelowna urges flood prep for residents

While the Apple Bowl track is open, the fields are scheduled to remain closed until April 8 weather permitting. Baseball diamonds are expected to opened a bit sooner on April 5.

Sports teams searching for a field or place to play can call 250-469-8504 to book space or find more information at kelowna.ca/recreation.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan gets new softball team

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge
Next story
Teacher reprimanded for conduct towards special needs student

Just Posted

Outdoor Kelowna fields not ready just yet

It’s warming up and Kelowna’s outdoor fields are almost ready

Kelowna Fan Experience comes to life this weekend

The organizer of the two day event promises to be filled with fun

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect who allegedly stabbed man

The victim is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Rockets to pick 5th at 2019 WHL Bantam Draft

The Rockets missed the playoffs resulting in a top 5 pick in the draft

West Kelowna urges flood prep for residents

Warmer temperatures means melting snow, get supplies March 25

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for causing fiery crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for two months

An Okanagan woman who sent a motorcycle rider to hospital for two… Continue reading

B.C. lottery winner being sued by co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Teacher reprimanded for conduct towards special needs student

Alan Stephen Berry told vice principal he did not have time to use positive strategies

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

South Okanagan residents arrested in attack on homeless men

Four individuals have been arrested for a attack and robbery on two homeless men

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Most Read