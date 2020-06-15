Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

The restriction will be in effect from June 16 to Sept. 15

Restrictions for six Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) water systems are back again.

The annual Stage 2 restrictions will be in effect from June 16 until Sept. 15 and will be in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said Stage 2 restrictions mean that if needed, outdoor watering is restricted for customers of the six systems to two days every week.

“Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday… by following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply for everyone,” he said.

Those with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation should only water between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and midnight on their assigned day.

More tips and information on water conservation can be found at the regional district’s site.

