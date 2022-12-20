Power went out for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (Fortis BC)

Over 1,000 Fortis customers in Kelowna without power

The cause is unknown

A handful of Kelowna residents are going to find themselves stuck in the cold this afternoon.

Fortis BC is reporting a power outage south of Highway 97 and east of Dilworth Dr.

The outage happened around 1:30 p.m. and is impacting 1,040 customers.

The cause isn’t known at this time.

No word on when power will be restored.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
FortisBCKelownapower outages

