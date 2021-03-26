Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)

Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Since the first dose on Dec. 22, Interior Health has administered 101,156 doses to people across the region.

“I am so proud of our teams who have simultaneously kept their focus on contact tracing and supporting people in self-isolation to slow the spread of COVID-19 while rolling out this COVID-19 immunization campaign,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in a release.

The vaccine distribution in the Interior is a coordinated effort between IH, the First Nations Health Authority and First Nations communities.

“Meanwhile, staff and physicians throughout the Interior continue to support community health services, catch up on paused surgeries, support patients at two tertiary, four regional and 18 community hospitals, and provide so many more valuable programs,” said Brown. “I am eternally grateful to everyone throughout Team IH for your endless commitment to care.”

As the roll-out of vaccines continues, members of the public are asked to pay careful attention to the criteria for eligibility for the vaccine, and the dates for eligibility.

Currently, as of March 26, eligible individuals include those born in 1947 or earlier — aged 74 or older — or who are Indigenous and born in 1966 or earlier — aged 55 or older.

People who are eligible to book their COVID-19 immunization may call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week to schedule their appointment.

Other eligible individuals include those who are clinically extremely vulnerable, such as transplant recipients or those undergoing cancer treatment. The full list can be found on the Government of B.C. website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/cev.

