Over 2,500 Central and South Okanagan BCHydro customers without power: Glenrosa Rd. closed

Thousands of customers are without power in the Okanagan due to reports of a wire down.

BC Hydro says that there are 2,688 customers affected in the Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna areas, with boundaries generally set for north of Hwy. 97, south of Elliott Road, west of Hwy. 97, and east of Princeton Avenue.

The size of the crew working on the site is unknown, though it has been assigned as ‘on-sight.’

There was also a fire and police presence at the Glenrosa Road exit of Hwy. 97 near Peachland at the same time, with reports of a fire in the area. Glenrosa Road was closed off, with what appeared to be a pole on the roadway.

It is not yet know if the two events are related.

