(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)

Over 2,500 Central and South Okanagan BCHydro customers without power: Glenrosa Rd. closed

Outage happened around noon on Aug. 31

Thousands of customers are without power in the Okanagan due to reports of a wire down.

BC Hydro says that there are 2,688 customers affected in the Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna areas, with boundaries generally set for north of Hwy. 97, south of Elliott Road, west of Hwy. 97, and east of Princeton Avenue.

The size of the crew working on the site is unknown, though it has been assigned as ‘on-sight.’

There was also a fire and police presence at the Glenrosa Road exit of Hwy. 97 near Peachland at the same time, with reports of a fire in the area. Glenrosa Road was closed off, with what appeared to be a pole on the roadway.

It is not yet know if the two events are related.

BCHydroCity of West Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets 13 single-day temperature records as heat wave comes for south coast
Next story
Thousands in B.C. will continue to die until there is a safe drug supply, say advocates

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

A power outage is affecting customers on the west side of Okanagan Lake early Wednesday afternoon. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)
Over 2,500 Central and South Okanagan BCHydro customers without power: Glenrosa Rd. closed

(COSAR/Contributed)
Body of missing Manitoba man found in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna RCMP recently arrested two individuals who combined for a total of 68 recommended charges over two months. (File photo)
Wheel of prolific offenders continues to spin in Kelowna’s latest arrest

Pop-up banner image