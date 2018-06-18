Over 800 cars hit the streets in Penticton for Beach Cruise

More than 800 vintage and collector vehicles will hit the streets of Penticton this weekend for the 18th annual Peach City Beach Cruise.

Wayne Wood, president of the Peach City Beach Cruise, has been involved for 10 years and said this is the biggest event they have ever held.

“My second year I remember, because I was involved with the registration side at that point. We were so happy because we got to 400 (registrations) by the end of the show and now we are sitting at 835 last weekend, so it has grown a little bit,” said Wood.

Cars from all over western Canada, the northwest U.S. and as far away as Arizona and Texas will be cruising and showing off their vehicles along Lakeshore Drive, as well as Rotary and Lakawana parks from June 22 to 24. Wood said the event is a significant contributor to the economy as the summer tourist season heats up.

“It is enormous. Each one of these cars here will spend $1.000 to 2,000 easily just in accommodation, meals and things that they buy. Then the spin off economy, just to buy gas to go home, that is probably $100,000 of gas just to go home. This is a significant trip for them. They are making a great effort to come to Penticton. This is a huge magnet for people in the car community,” said Wood.

The Peach City Beach Cruise has grown to just more than a car show and parade.

The Old Boys and Their Toys will be in Lakawana Park with their displays of vintage tractors, machinery and stationary engines. Gyro Park will be the centre for entertainment, vendors and a beverage garden.

Pull up a chair and watch the show cars come to you as they cruise from Skaha Lake Road, down Main Street to Lakeshore Drive during the beach to the peach parade starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Rolling road closures will be in place from Yorkton Avenue to Eckhardt Avenue as the convoy passes.

On Friday, the entertainment will kick off in Gyro Park at 10 a.m. and go until 11 p.m. Headlining acts on Friday include the John Fogerty/CCR tribute band Dan Hare Centerfield performing from 7:20 to 8:30 p.m., Essence of Elvis with Jeff Bodner will perform from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. and Night Moves the essential Bob Seger tribute takes the stage at 9:45 p.m.

On Saturday entertainment continues throughout the day starting at 9 a.m.with headliners March Hare performing swinging 60s and 70s tunes from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. Elvis tribute artist Jeff Bodner will take the stage from 9 to 9:45 p.m. and March Hare will return from 10 to 11 p.m. with hits from the 80s.

Enjoy gospel Elvis tunes on Sunday in Gyro Park from 10 to 11 a.m. then watch as prizes, trophies and awards are handed out at the closing ceremonies starting at 11 a.m.

The Penticton Firefighters will host a $7 pancake breakfast in Gyro Park from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with proceeds going to the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

