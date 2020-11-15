‘Over-development’ in Pandosy area prompts concerns from neighbourhood group

City placing ‘enormous stress on an already overburdened and underfunded infrastructure system,’ group says

A large 14-storey development planned for the current location of Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot. The KLO Neighbourhood Association states the project is one of many outside of the current vision of Pandosy and will redefine the neighbourhood forever. (Stober Group photo)

The KLO Neighbourhood Association (KLONA) is raising concerns over what it’s calling the “over-development” of the Pandosy Lakeshore area.

The group, which plans to host a news conference on Monday, claims the city is ignoring its zoning bylaws and OCP vision, approving a mass of too-tall residential buildings that will put “enormous stress on an already overburdened and underfunded infrastructure system” — specifically with regards to roads and recreation facilities.

KLONA claims the city has more than tripled the 1,600 residential units that are called for in the area in the 2010–2030 OCP. Despite the increase in density, KLONA says the city has not updated traffic plans for the area, prompting concerns of more congestion and longer commuting times.

READ MORE: Kelowna council debates mixed-use development proposal in Pandosy area

READ MORE: Kelowna council moves rezoning for large lakefront development to public hearing

KLONA’s map of completed, active, planned and probable developments in the Pandosy Lakshore area. (Contributed)

However, KLONA states this does not mean it is opposed to development as a whole. Rather, it claims it’s calling for the city to respect the outlined plans and bylaws and consult the community before it approves massive developments intended to create “Downtown 2.0.”

Citing projects like the one set for Hiawatha RV Park, where residents have been served eviction notices to leave by April, KLONA claims the city refuses to protect affordable housing in the area.

“The high-end nature of the proposed developments and the city’s support for them shows that the area is targeted for gentrification and a net reduction in the number of affordable housing units currently in the area inventory.”

READ MORE: Eviction notice leaves Kelowna trailer park resident fearing homelessness

READ MORE: ‘I don’t know what to do’; Another Hiawatha resident pleas for eviction extension

Ultimately, KLONA wants area residents to make themselves heard, suggesting they contact Kelowna city council to voice their concerns.

For more information from KLONA, visit its website at imaginepandosy.org.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelownadevelopment