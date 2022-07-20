Overnight lane closures for Highway 97 at Leckie Road in Kelowna

Construction will continue through to the end of August, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Improvements at Highway 97 and Leckie Road include a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie.(Photo/Instant Google Street View)

Leckie Road east of Highway 97 will be closed and lane closures will be happening on the highway starting Sunday, July 24.

Construction will continue through to the end of August, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The works are for capacity and safety improvements.

Lane-specific closures and work locations will change as construction continues. Drivers should allow for extra travel time and are encouraged to take alternate routes, and avoid the area if possible.

Lanes will be reopened each morning and businesses can continue to be accessed as usual during the day. Businesses may be accessed during the overnight closures from Baron and Banks roads.

Improvements include:

a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie Rd in order to add southbound capacity;

a smart right turn lane to increase safety for northbound right turns from Leckie Rd to Highway 97 across a new Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) extension.

The ATC on Leckie will be extended to Highway 97, completing the section on Leckie between Highway 97 and the Greenway. Future phases of the ATC will continue to Dilworth Drive and connect to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The improvement project is a collaboration between the City of Kelowna, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Costco development.

