Overnight rollover reported in Kelowna neighbourhood

The vehicle reportedly rolled over into a shallow pond near Galiano Road

A vehicle reportedly rolled over and landed on its roof along Glenmore Road overnight.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly trapped in the vehicle when it rolled over and landed on its roof in a shallow pond near Galiano Road.

Water was coming into the vehicle but the person managed to get out of the vehicle before Kelowna fire crews arrived at the scene.

There are no details on the person’s condition or injuries.

