Overturned semi truck spotted near West Kelowna

Witnesses say the semi was located on the side of Highway 97

Update: 4:45 p.m.

The vehicle incident was reported to RCMP at 3 a.m. this morning. Mario’s Towing is on scene assessing the vehicle.

Original:

Witnesses reported an overturned semi truck trailed on the side of Highway 97 between Kelowna and West Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was located near Boucherie Road in the southbound direction.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama
Next story
Retaining walls collapse below Kelowna home

Just Posted

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

Lucky Kelowna and Lake Country students could walk away with cash for post-secondary school

Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries in the Thompson-Okanagan

Arrests made for 38 stolen mountain bikes

Kelowna RCMP has arrested seven people

Overturned semi truck spotted near West Kelowna

Witnesses say the semi was located on the side of Highway 97

UBCO prof supports his homeland

El Salvador immigrants assists Central America social causes

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Evening gives comfort to grieving parents in Okanagan

Evening Among the Angels fundraising dinner Thursday, June 21

Motion Notion to be held in Merritt, not Golden

Complications with the location has forced the festival to move

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP riding executive to resign

Unhappy with federal NDP “defunding” association to tune of more than $7,000

Most Read