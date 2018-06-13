Overturned semi truck spotted near West Kelowna

Witnesses say the semi was located on the side of Highway 97

Update: 4:45 p.m.

The vehicle incident was reported to RCMP at 3 a.m. this morning. Mario’s Towing is on scene assessing the vehicle.

Original:

Witnesses reported an overturned semi truck trailed on the side of Highway 97 between Kelowna and West Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was located near Boucherie Road in the southbound direction.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

