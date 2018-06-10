TD Dilworth volunteers construct one of the sheds donated Starbright Children’s Development Centre. Photo by Sydney Morton

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Rhonda Nelson could not stop smiling as she watched a team of volunteers build two sheds and transform the covered patio of Starbright Children’s Development Centre.

“I can hardly believe the generosity of the people in this community, to give their time and ensure that we can provide for these little children. To give them what they need and keep the items that are so precious to us in good shape. We don’t have a lot of funds to keep replacing items,” Nelson, executive director of Starbright Children’s Development Centre said.

Related:Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival starts Friday

The Paul Lee Foundation and Kara and Associates Personal Real Estate Corporation have donated two sheds to the centre and the TD Dilworth staff have volunteered their time to put them together and put a colourful new coat of pain on the patio. Creating a space where the physiotherapy department and autism program have a secure and clean area to store the therapeutic items for the preschool children that are a part of Starbright.

Related:Teaching children how to feel empathy for others

“We are pressed for space, many things had to be stored on patio, but now we can store everything properly to keep it all clean and organized,” Nelson said.

When Kara Rosart heard about what Starbright Children’s Development Centre needed from Coun. Mohini Singh she did not waste any time in finding a way to help

Related:Kelowna family makes large donation to Central Okanagan Hospice Association

“Mohini told me they needed help, I said I’m in. Whatever cost, I am here to pay,” Rosart said. “I feel honoured to be able to help these kids that need a little extra help.”

Nelson held back tears as she watched the patio be painted and sheds be built, “Everyone that works here is so committed to children, to their families and they give as much of themselves as they possibly can. Now we have what we need.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket
Next story
Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Just Posted

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

More than 150 people gathered in Kelowna for the annual Ride for Dad

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

Big White residents clean up the mountain

The annual Telus Day of Giving was held this morning

Video: No more meat, marchers protest slaughterhouses in Kelowna

The March to Close All Slaughterhouses took place Saturday

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Convention attracts around 3,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses to Penticton

Organizers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Regional Convention for the B.C. Southern Interior… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Most Read