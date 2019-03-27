Sukhmander Singh, owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, arrives at court to face non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations in Calgary on November 9, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

The owner of the transport truck involved in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has admitted he did not follow provincial and federal safety rules.

A lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court this morning to five charges.

Singh has been fined a total of $5,000.

The charges included failing to keep a daily drivers log, neglecting to ensure his drivers complied with safety regulations, and having more than one daily logbook.

He also pleaded guilty to not having or following a written safety program.

Court documents showed the offences occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31 — prior to the fatal crash on April 6.

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured in rural Saskatchewan when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi owned by Singh collided at an intersection.

The driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison on 29 dangerous driving charges.

Court heard during his sentencing hearing that Sidhu was an inexperienced driver who had been on the road for only three weeks.

He had worked with another driver for two weeks and had been on his own for just a few days before he missed a stop sign and drove into the path of the bus.

The Canadian Press

