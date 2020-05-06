Cruz the pet tortoise is missing from a home in the Tappen area near Salmon Arm. Cruz’s owner is seeking information that will aid in the search. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer) Cruz the pet tortoise is missing from a home in the Tappen area near Salmon Arm. Cruz’s owner is seeking information that will aid in the search. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

A Shuswap man’s unusual but beloved pet is missing and he is asking for help in locating it.

There is little chance of mistaken identity for searchers as the pet in question is a 60-pound tortoise.

Joel Bostock’s tortoise, named Cruz, was last seen around noon on Saturday, May 2. The tortoise went missing from Bostock’s parents’ home located in Tappen, east of the Trans-Canada Highway. Since then, Bostock and friends have been searching for Cruz, putting up signs and posters requesting information.

As of Wednesday, May 6, Cruz remained missing.

Read More: Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

Bostock has owned the tortoise for close to 14 years. When he got Cruz, it was already about 12 years old and the size of a basketball.

He described the tortoise as “a little tank,” and it is this bulk that allowed Cruz to escape, forcing his way out of a temporary outdoor pen.

Although tortoises are not famed for their speed, Bostock said they become very active in warmer temperatures and can travel long distances. He said the tortoise is a hardy animal native to the Sahara Desert. Although they are cold-blooded, tortoises are able to survive major temperature swings by burrowing or seeking shelter.

Read More: B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

Read More: Salmon Arm Council investigates stretching city park uses to include yoga, exercise classes

Bostock said it is possible that Cruz has found shelter in or under someone’s barn or shed, but will likely show himself to warm up in the sun. In captivity, Bostock feeds Cruz hay, but he said the tortoise will also seek out and eat green grass or other vegetation. If a vegetable garden is destroyed, that could be a sign the missing tortoise is nearby.

Bostock said he is hoping for Cruz’s quick return. He hoped to be able to pass him on to his children one day as the lifespan of a tortoise ranges up to 100 years.

Bostock said even if the tortoise avoids other hazards, colder temperatures will almost certainly do him in if he is not found.

If anyone sees Cruz the tortoise, they are asked to call Bostock at 250-803-3350.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Next story
Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Community Response Fund surpasses $75,000 raised

The Central Okanagan Foundation is matching all donations up to $75,000

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

COLUMN: Examining the federal firearms ban

Public has raised questions about Prime Minister’s decision to ban certain firearms

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Most Read