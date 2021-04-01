RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

Vigilante thought the women were involved in a theft from his home

A man allegedly trying to take justice into his own hands is now facing charges.

After reporting a break-in and theft at his home overnight March 30, an Oyama man suspected two women were involved and chased them with a baseball bat.

The resident, who lives in the 14000 block of Oyama Road, and another man located some of the stolen property near the boat launch on Wood Lake.

Two women approached the area that the items were stashed in, and one of the men allegedly chased both women with a baseball bat.

The women fled in a vehicle that was pursued by the men in their own vehicle.

Lake Country RCMP rushed to the area and stopped the suspect vehicle.

A 43-year-old Lake Country man was arrested. He has since been released on conditions for a future court date.

“Our officers conducted an investigation and determined that there was no evidence that the two women had anything to do with the break-in, or the stolen items,” Lake Country commander Sgt. Jon Collins said.

“When people decide to bypass law enforcement and take matters into their own hands it can lead to dangerous situations that put innocent people in danger and land vigilantes in trouble with the law themselves.”

The incident was turned into a public warning on social media to not go on the Okanagan Rail Trail alone.

A friend of the victim shared a post on TikTok, which went viral on Facebook, about the ‘attack,’ which she says took place at the dog park in Oyama.

“She went for a dog walk,” the post reads. “A man came down from the rail trail and said to her, “you’re going to enjoy this more than me,” and ran at her with a baseball bat.

“She ran through the woods until she got to the rail trail and saw him get him in the vehicle with another man with a video camera,” the post reads. “She saw another girl running on the trail and told her to, ‘run he is going to kill us.’”

READ MORE: Loss of iconic Highway 97 boat tragic: resort president

READ MORE: Highway crash involving semi gnarls Vernon traffic

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic
Next story
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

Just Posted

Cases of COVID-19 increased in the Central Okanagan in the week between March 21 and 27. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers more than double in the Central Okanagan

The BCCDC recorded 141 cases of the virus between March 21 and 27

Melissa Huntis the executive director of Childhood Connections. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melissa Huntis

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Man fined for dumping trash in Kelowna backcountry

Suspect came forward after several public reports

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

Vigilante thought the women were involved in a theft from his home

The BC Tree Fruits former Kelowna packinghouse is up for sale for $20 million. (Contributed)
Former BC Tree Fruits Kelowna packinghouse listed for $20M

Listing says the downtown Kelowna property could be part of a ‘master-planned waterfront community’

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Part of the Greenwood Forest Products exhaust system has been labelled an “obstacle” by Transport Canada resulting in a shortening of the Penticton Regional Airport runway. (Western News file photo)
Prominent Penticton lumber mill shutters

Employees last day at Greenwood Forest Products is April 2

Although his restaurant has a large patio, Moose Mulligans owner Denny Loughran is frustrated with the recent public health order which shut down indoor dining across B.C. on short notice. (Jim Elliot-Eagle Valley News)
‘Don’t punish everyone because of Whistler and Big White:’ New rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs

Business owners upset with B.C. government not providing advance notice

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

The Beanery in Summerland has an outdoor patio area in place. During the most recent COVID-19 restrictions, which took effect March 29 at midnight, additional patio seating has been set up. The municipality of Summerland has improved its process of approving outdoor patio spaces for restaurants affected by the latest regulations. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sets up rapid approval process for restaurant patios

Fast process approved to help businesses affected by latest COVID-19 restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Okanagan Falls

Multiple police vehicles were seen speeding to the suspect’s vehicle Thursday morning

A Mountie speaks with a passerby while stationed outside NorKam secondary on March 31, 2021. Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW
RCMP continue to investigate threat that locked down Kamloops schools

Police are still investigating the nature of the threat

Most Read