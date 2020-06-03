Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park will be open starting on June 12. (Oyama Zipline Adventure Park)

Another establishment opens its doors as the province’s phased in reopening plan continues.

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park in Lake Country is slated to open on June 12.

Owners Peter and Jennifer Madsen said the park is an ideal place to go to and experience some fresh air, especially after spending so much time indoors due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Madsens coordinated the season’s opening and new safety protocols with other zipline businesses in the North Okanagan, Kootenays, Whistler, and Vancouver Island.

“We had Zoom meetings for months to brainstorm best practices and to create a consensus concerning an opening date,” Peter said.

“We have thought through each scenario and have strived to put in procedures that best protect guests and staff.”

Staff are now training to understand the park’s new clean-care program, which was designed to be in line with provincial health requirements to minimize COVID-19 exposure.

Other changes include a 40 per cent reduction in tour capacity, as well as a limit on the number of people using the children’s area. Shields have been installed to protect staff manning the counters, and those using the zipline will be required to wear face masks and gloves.

The park is also reducing tour prices.

“We know many families have had reduced incomes over the last couple of months and wanted to give them a price break to go have fun locally during their staycations,” Peter said.

Online booking and reservations are now open. For more information, visit the park’s website.

