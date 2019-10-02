Freshly shucked oysters from April’s Osoyoos Oyster Festival. The festival brings its culinary experience to Kelowna October. 17-19. (Osoyoos Oyster Festival website).

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Kelowna shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where th Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

A wide array of seafood enthusiasts will be swimming their way to Kelowna in a few weeks.

The inaugural Kelowna Seafood Celebration will launch in the Okanagan for a full weekend of food, drinks and festivities. The celebration comes hot of the heels of the Osoyoos Oyster Festival last spring which brought together multiple Okanagan seafood businesses to celebrate seafood sustainability.

Okanagan seafood specialists Codfathers, Oliver Eats and travel writer Nikki Bayley bring the full three-day experience to Kelowna Oct. 17 to 19.

The weekend starts with a Shuck & Saber event at Codfathers Market on Oct. 17. Oysters will be paired with B.C. wine while Shucker Paddy, Guinness Book of Records oyster shucker champion, and Codfathers’ chef Ross Derrick set the table for a seafood feast at Codfathers.

A Crab & Chardonnay Feast comes Oct. 18 at Waterfront Wines. Award-winning chef Mark Filatow will lead the second night of seafood celebration with crab-focused dishes along side B.C. chardonnays.

On Oct. 19, Whiskey & Oysters Galore comes to the Eldorado Whiskey Room. Shucker Paddy returns for an educational afternoon as oysters are paired with whiskeys from around the world as well as Summerhill Winery’s Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine.

The inaugural Kelowna Seafood Celebration is concluded with an after-hours party at the Eldorado. DJs, a do-it-yourself seafood poutine station and local sponsors conclude the seafood-packed weekend. The Saturday Seafood Soirée will also announce the winner of the best oyster-paired wines from the festival.

For more information visit okanaganoysterfestival.com.

