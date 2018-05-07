Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Sunny days are on their way out and clouds are on their way in.

Environment Canada is indicating that Kelowna residents should get ready for some dull skies and rainy days in the week ahead.

There’s a 40 per cent of showers Monday, while temperatures will reach about 24 C.

READ MORE: GET THE LATEST ON THE WEATHER HERE

Tuesday, clouds are expected in the morning and showers may arrive with the mood.

Wednesday the national forecasting agency is sure there will be rain, calling for showers throughout the day and a high temperature of 19 C.

The same goes for Thursday, and temperatures stay low at 18 C.

Conditions return to sunny by the weekend.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mill Creek rises, Kelowna golf course closes
Next story
Hikers in distress rescued in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

Business duo shares love of the Okanagan

New Okanagan business Locality ready to ship first subscription box

Hikers in distress rescued in West Kelowna

Central Okanagan rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

Crash on Gellatly Road

Two cars collided on a West Kelowna road Sunday

Reel Reviews: Gravitas in the Marvel Universe

We say, “Infinity War is to the Avengers what The Empire Strikes Back is to Star Wars.”

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Okanagan College hosts aircraft maintenance open house

Event goes Wednesday at 6 p.m., free of charge, at Okanagan College aerospace campus next to YLW

Victoria Day concert fit for a queen

Cellist Michael Kevin Jones will perform at the All Saints Anglican Church in Vernon May 21

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Most Read