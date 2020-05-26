Paid parking in Kelowna to resume in stages

Paid parking back June 1 around Kelowna General Hospital and some downtown parking, further restrictions lifted June 15

Paid parking will be back on Bernard Avenue beginning June 1. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News).

The reprieve for motorists parking along certain streets in Kelowna will soon come to an end.

Most parking meters in Kelowna have seen little use as of late, as paid parking has been suspended since March 24 to increase traffic to businesses in the city’s core.

However, on Monday, city council approved the staged reimplementation of paid parking across the city.

Parking will again come at a cost beginning June 1 around Kelowna General Hospital and the downtown A Zone parking. Then on June 15, South Pandosy and the B and C paid parking zones downtown will also be reactivated.

Parking demand has grown since the provincial government enacted the second phase of its reopening plan, prompting several downtown businesses to reopen.

Still, the city’s parking manager, Dave Duncan, anticipates lower than usual demand throughout the summer.

As such, he suggested the city not move to its usual, higher summer parking rates.

“We recommend that off-season rates be maintained throughout this summer. This equates to approximately a 15 per cent discount in rates in the downtown A and B Zones, and at the Cook Road Boat Launch,” said Duncan.

To decrease touch-points, 30 minutes of free parking will be offered to those who use the Pay-by-Phone app rather than the parking meter.

READ MORE: Proposed wine centre in historic downtown Kelowna building moved to public hearing

READ MORE: Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles this summer

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna