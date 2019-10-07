Pain BC launches free program for people living with chronic pain in Kelowna

The support and wellness groups will be held twice a month at the Kelowna library

Pain BC announced the launch of a new, free program for people with pain in Kelowna and other locations throughout B.C. on Monday, Oct. 7.

Pain BC will be hosting pain support and wellness group meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Kelowna Downtown Library beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Stats provided by Pain BC indicatate that chronic pain is experienced by one in five British Columbians and is associated with a worst quality of life compared to other chronic diseases such as chronic lung or heart disease.

The charity’s free groups offer an opportunity for those suffering from consistent pain to learn more about self-management while connecting with others in pain, offering mutual understanding, and sharing knowledge and coping strategies.

The groups are designed to reduce feelings of isolation and strengthen the network of people living with pain across the province.

“There is a huge need for accessible pain care and support in BC,” said Maria Hudspith, executive director for Pain BC.

“We hope these groups will give British Columbians with pain the hope, support, and resources they need to manage their pain.”

For more information on the meetings visit the Pain BC website.

