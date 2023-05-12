Pair saved from Okanagan flood zone

Fire and flood ravaged backcountry left two people stranded on Okanagan Indian Band land Thursday night.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) set out to find the pair at 5 p.m. Thursday. They were stranded on Whiteman Creek forest service road.

“The pair were unable to get out due to our road conditions that are the result of flooding,” VSAR said. “Our crews responded to the area and teams on ATVs were deployed, the subjects were located quickly but were separated from our team by the swiftly moving creek.”

A team was sent on foot to find a safe route across the creek and around a number of potentially dangerous terrain features.

A safe route was found, and after providing the pair with food and water they were guided through very steep terrain.

The individuals were assessed, given a ride into town and VSAR returned to the hall and wrapped up by 1:30 a.m.

“Due to the rapid melt of the snow pack many creeks are very high at the moment and this is impacting access to backcountry areas,” VSAR warns. “Please assess roads and trails carefully and ensure that you have a safe route to retreat if needed. It is very important that people are ensuring that their gear is in good condition and is suitable for their planned adventure.”

