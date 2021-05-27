Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)

Two men have received their sentences for a stabbing that took place in Vernon four years ago.

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Tuesday in relation to the stabbing of a 45-year-old man in May 2017.

Both born in 1996, the two were sentenced to time served in Kelowna Supreme Court May 25 and were placed on probation for three years.

“They both received credit for six months in custody pre-sentence,” said Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service, adding they also both received lifetime firearm bans.

Metlewsky and Kupser were involved in the stabbing at the Sundance Apartments on 43rd Avenue May 15, 2017. The victim survived the attack after he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The two originally faced charges of attempted murder and robbery in addition to aggravated assault, but the Crown dropped the attempted murder charges last October, and the robbery charges were stayed at the conclusion of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

READ MORE: Missing Cherryville woman found safe

READ MORE: Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brendan Shykora

assaultBC Supreme CourtCrime