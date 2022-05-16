Palm plants pilfered from Sicamous business seized in Salmon Arm

A post shared on Facebook helped Sicamous RCMP recover several plants stolen from Beach Chik/Island Time on Main Street. (File photo)

Posts shared on social media assisted police in finding several plants pilfered from a Sicamous business.

On May 12, Sicamous RCMP received a report from the owner of a Main Street clothing store that several tropical plants had been stolen from outside the business’ entrance.

Police obtained security camera footage that showed two women arriving at the business in a small orange hatchback. The driver could be seen getting out of the vehicle, pulling plants from their pots and depositing them in the vehicle before departing.

The same scene plays out in security footage shared in a May 12 post on the Beach Chik/Island Time Facebook page.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said the post resulted in police obtaining the name of a suspect in Salmon Arm. McNeil said the plants were seized and returned to the business.

“No arrests were made and charges will not be forwarded in this matter,” said McNeil, adding the owner was happy to have the plants returned.

A May 13 post on the Beach Chik Facebook page thanked the police and everyone else who helped.

